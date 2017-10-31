Pet Fed, in association with Comedy Central, will host India’s first ever pet talent show, Pet’s Got Talent at Pet Fed 2017 editions in Delhi & Mumbai, on 2-3rd December at NSIC Grounds, Okhla and on 16-17th December at MMRDA Grounds, BKC respectively. Training your pet cannot get cooler than this! If your pet can jump through a hoop, count numbers in woofs, balance a treat on his nose without being tempted, dance on hind legs, play dead on command or do any other uber cool trick, then this is the platform you’ve been waiting for!

Your pet will get a one minute time slot to showcase their talent, in front of a live audience of 25,000+ pet lovers. And that’s not all, millions of people will watch it from their homes on ET NOW and Rs. 60,000 prize money is in store for the top 3 winners! A panel of 3 judges will decide the winners based on the most unique and well presented act, actor Dino Morea is on this panel! All pets are welcome to participate.

Delhi Registrations: bit.ly/del-pgt

Mumbai Registrations: bit.ly/mum-pgt

Video Link: bit.ly/petsgottalent