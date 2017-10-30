30, October 2017: Keeping in sync with the developed and progressive world, we have been aware of the health hazards and skin problems caused by various products available in the market. Artificial methods used in the making of some food products results in several diseases of the digestive system, many of them even lead to cancer. Also, skin diseases, eruptions or cancer may be a side effect of these commercial products. Even different medications turn out to be somewhat evil causing life risks. Xian Pincredit Bio-Tech Co., Ltd thus offers a wide range of natural products in the form of herbal medicines, anti-cancer medications, skin care products, food additives, health drinks, various natural fruit and vegetable powders, spices powder and products to lower blood pressure.

Xian Pincredit Bio-Tech Co., Ltd has a specialized production of the kudzu root extract for the prevention of liver injuries occurred due to chemical reactions and for the expansion of blood vessels thus regulating the blood lipids. This excerpt even plays a role in enhancing women beauty. The root extract is derived from the dry roots of Pueraria Mirifica which acts in the nourishment of the ovaries, and in the natural secretion of the ovarian hormones. Besides, it helps in delaying female menopause and helps in postmenopausal issues such as sweating, irritation, headache, dizziness, insomnia, and even memory loss. Women mostly prefer the Kudzu root extract by the company which helps her retain her age, with glowing, whitening and moisturized skin and prevent breast cancer too.

Xian Pincredit Bio-Tech Co., Ltd helps in the generation of Kudzu Powder which is extracted from the Kudzu root also called Pueraria Lobata Extract. Latest studies by the pharmacologists suggest that the primary ingredients of Kudzu root extract are puerarin and Pueraria flavones. The powder is developed to white from its original brown extract. This is utilized for the supplement in various capsules, tablets prescribed for treating cardiovascular and cerebrovascular disorders and used in health foods.

Dry Pueraria is first collected and then water extraction is carried out for the processing of the Kudzu extract. After the filtering and extracting procedures, the excerpt is out which helps in reducing myocardial oxygen consumption, for lowering of blood pressure, improvement of circulation, expansion of cerebral vessels, and increasing the blood flow. Extracts are also used to reduce cholesterol and triglyceride levels, even control alcoholism and diarrhea.

Xian Pincredit Bio-Tech Co., Ltd is focused on the extraction of plants and production of several items ranging from foods and medicines to cosmetics and skincare products. Located in China, it has two individual workshops, one for plant extracts and the other for obtaining fruit juice concentrations. It has been serving its customers for years together with its efficiency and advanced equipment.

