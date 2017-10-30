WinterGreen Research announces that it has published a new study Pancreatic Cancer Diagnostics Using Artificial Intelligence: Market Shares, Strategy, and Forecasts, Worldwide, 2017 to 2023. The 2017 study has 75 pages, 28 tables and figures. Worldwide markets are poised to achieve continuing growth as the artificial intelligence software increases diagnostic excellence, saving lives and lowering care delivery costs.

Automated cancer diagnostics are implemented with artificial intelligence. Systems are able to take a multi-disciplinary integrated approach to looking at imaging and scans. The analysis of patient records, looking for effectiveness of particular treatments is more work than a human can do, the quantity of data is too high, so the artificial intelligence is being used to do that.

Systems are making a significant difference in saving lives.

Much of the hospital artificial intelligence market is centered on improving diagnosis and treatment of cancer through the visualization provided by radiology. The systems are able to track and analyze more data, more accurately than can the humans. Radiologists receive years of training. They are among the highest paid doctors, also among the first group of physicians utilizing artificial intelligence because of the complexity of the task to be done.

According to Susan Eustis, lead author of the team that wrote the study, “Artificial intelligence expands into health care leveraging insight from radiological studies and diagnostics. Radiologists have a deluge of patient data that the artificial intelligence can manage in some ways. This contributes to earlier cancer diagnosis.”

Artificial Intelligence for Hospital Cancer Diagnostics Market Forecasts

AI is set to become a sophisticated diagnostic aid, flagging images that humans should examine more closely, while leaving radiologists with more time for interacting with patients and medical staff.

Hospital artificial intelligence market shipments at $1.7 billion in 2023 are forecast to reach $11.4 billion dollars, worldwide 2023.

To Get Complete Report @ http://www.acutemarketreports.com/report/pancreatic-cancer-diagnostics-using-artificial-intelligence-for-hospitals-market

