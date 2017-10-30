WinterGreen Research announces that it has published a new study Hospital Artificial Intelligence: Market Shares, Strategy, and Forecasts, Worldwide, 2017 to 2023. The 2017 study has 90 pages, 35 tables and figures. Worldwide markets are poised to achieve continuing growth as the artificial intelligence software increases diagnostic excellence, saving lives and lowering care delivery costs.

Hospital Artificial Intelligence

Hospital care management can leverage augmented intelligence. Artificial intelligence is useful for providing highly tailored insights about individual patients or to work across an entire population. Artificial intelligence is useful for helping providers effectively address healthcare delivery.

The intersection of healthcare and artificial intelligence represents a market opportunity. New strategies are being developed by companies to bring A.I. to healthcare. The business challenges around those efforts are being addressed collectively in partnerships and in forums to bring the technology into the market. Artificial intelligence has an impact on patients, doctors, hospitals, clinical facilities, and the healthcare industry overall.

The ability of an intelligent system to learn from data without upfront human intervention brings significant change to the healthcare delivery system. It relies on the use of unsupervised and semi-supervised machine learning techniques. Segmentation, dimensionality reduction, anomaly detection and pattern recognition are replacing supervised manual techniques for diagnosis and care delivery.

Major factors driving the market for artificial intelligence in hospitals include its ability to provide better diagnostic accuracy under a variety of testing conditions. The worldwide aging population creates demand for increased accuracy of early diagnosis. An increase in the number of people with end stage diabetes, cancer, and severe respiratory diseases creates need for advanced medical diagnostic capabilities that work earlier in the evolution of disease, creating the ability to implement therapies that are lifesaving.

According to Susan Eustis, lead author of the team that wrote the study, “Partners HealthCare and GE Healthcare are launching a 10-year partnership to bring artificial intelligence into every area of hospital operations. IBM brings Watson to the hospital AI landscape in hospitals.

“Progress is demonstrated by the health care AI launch to the Massachusetts General Hospital and Brigham and Women’s Hospital Center for Clinical Data Science (Partners). Multidisciplinary teams from Partners and GE Healthcare have worked to develop applications for AI in every step of the patient journey from the moment they are admitted to the hospital.

“Long-term, the goal is to develop applications that improve the way illnesses are diagnosed, change how treatment is developed, decrease unnecessary biopsies, streamline clinical workflows, and increase the amount of time clinicians spend with patients.”

Artificial Intelligence Market Forecasts

Hospital artificial intelligence market shipments at $19 billion in 2016 are forecast to reach $50 billion dollars, worldwide 2023. These represent a very specialized type of analytics systems able to address a wide range of issues that can be newly managed with digitization. Steady growth is anticipated because the AI units are offering breakthrough treatments and diagnostic capabilities.

WinterGreen Research is an independent research organization funded by the sale of market research studies all over the world and by the implementation of ROI models that are used to calculate the total cost of ownership of equipment, services, and software. The company has 35 distributors worldwide, including Global Information Info Shop, Market Research.com, Research and Markets, electronics.ca, Bloomberg, and Thompson Financial.

WinterGreen Research is positioned to help customers facing challenges that define the modern enterprises. The increasingly global nature of science, technology and engineering is a reflection of the implementation of the globally integrated enterprise. Customers trust wintergreen research to work alongside them to ensure the success of the participation in a particular market segment.

WinterGreen Research supports various market segment programs; provides trusted technical services to the marketing departments. It carries out accurate market share and forecast analysis services for a range of commercial and government customers globally. These are all vital market research support solutions requiring trust and integrity.

1. Hospital Artificial Intelligence Market Description and Market Dynamics: 14

1.1 Hospital Care Management Leverages Artificial Intelligence 14

1.2 Ability of AI Solutions To Discover Schemas in Large Databases 15

1.3 Pharmaceutical Companies Using Computers to Help Them Find New

Medications 17

2. Hospital Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market Shares and Market Forecasts 19

2.1 Hospital Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market Driving Forces 19

2.2 Hospital Artificial Intelligence Market Shares: 21

2.3 Hospital Artificial Intelligence Market Forecasts: 23

2.3.1 Airplanes Utilize Artificial Intelligence (AI) to Land Themselves 31

2.4 Hospital Artificial Intelligence (AI) Installed Base and Market Penetration 33

2.5 Hospital Artificial Intelligence System Prices: 42

2.6 Hospital Artificial Intelligence Regional Segments: 43

3. Hospital Artificial Intelligence Products: 45

3.1 Partners HealthCare, IBM, and GE Healthcare 45

3.2 IBM Watson 47

3.2.1 IBM Genomic And Immunotherapy Supercomputing for Patient

Management 50

3.2.2 Mayo Clinic and IBM Watson 51

3.3 Google’s AI Subsidiary DeepMind is Partnering With Another UK hospital 53

3.4 Prognos 53

4. Hospital Artificial Intelligence Research and Technology: 54

4.1 Tesla’s Elon Musk 54

4.2 Research at Google 55

4.3 IBM AI Research 56

4.3.1 Neural Representation of Sketch Drawings 57

4.4 Superstar Companies That Are Able To Leverage IT to Achieve Growth 58

4.4.1 Using Digital Technology To Create Market Disruption 59

4.5 Google and Nvidia Artificial Intelligence 60

5. Hospital Artificial Intelligence Companies 61

5.1 Alphabet / Google 61

5.1.1 Google Artificial Intelligence Subsidiary DeepMind Healthcare Initiative

61

5.2 Cerner 62

5.3 Epic 63

5.4 General Electric (GE) 64

5.4.1 General Electric Revenue by Segment 64

5.4.2 GE Healthcare and Massachusetts General Artificial Intelligence 65

5.5 GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) 68

5.5.1 GlaxoSmithKline Deal For Artificial Intelligence With Privately Owned

Exscientia 68

5.6 IBM 68

5.6.1 IBM Watson Genomics by Quest Diagnostics 70

5.6.2 IBM Watson Healthcare Revenue 71

5.6.3 IBM Watson Solutions Software Healthcare Revenue 71

5.7 Meditech 73

