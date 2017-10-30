WinterGreen Research announces that it has published a new study Adapter Processor Wired Scalable Infrastructure: Market Shares, Strategy, and Forecasts, Worldwide, 2017 to 2023. The 2017 study has 226 pages, 104 tables and figures. Worldwide markets are poised to achieve significant growth as the artificial intelligence software, IOT Internet of things, drones, self driving cars, and all manner of automated process increases use of the digital economy. Scalable Data Centers depend on infrastructure scalability excellence, which is achieved with a two layer architecture utilizing adapters and processors described in this study.

Browse Full Report Visit – http://www.acutemarketreports.com/report/adapter-processor-wired-scalable-infrastructure-market

Data center solutions are moving in the direction of being open standards-based, software-driven, and able to work seamlessly with DevOps to achieve cross-domain automation. The aim of IT is to meet agility and efficiency goals. Scalable data center wired Adapter Processor represent one component of the move to a digital economy.

Speed is the new currency of business. Digital disruption is illustrated by Google, Facebook, and Amazon. Among many other well-known digital disruptors Salesforce stands out. These companies have IT that is characterized by the ability to respond to opportunities quickly. It is no longer possible to beat the competition by having a better product, lower prices, and the best people. That still matters, but is not enough.

To win, companies need an agile IT architecture, less expensive by a factor of 50 than existing IT, and that helps companies respond to the next big wave of opportunity and ride it faster than the competition. While corporate management is consumed in managing people by setting rules and creating workgroups that are effective, and things that are put in place to let people do their work, IT is consumed with increasing the levels of automation, making more parts of the organization automated. It is significant that no IT manager has ever become CEO or CFO of a major corporation, illustrating that the corporate management and IT functions are different.

IT organizations have become more complex, managing more endpoints that bring more data into the same IT center. The IT departments work to achieve end-to-end connectivity and services with a mandate to move to cloud computing.

In this context, servers, storage, cannot always be moved into a hyper-converged cloud infrastructure. Mellanox intelligent interconnect solutions are a key part of supporting Scalable Infrastructure inside any IT organization, supporting both cloud and existing infrastructure that is in place and functioning.

Mellanox is a leading vendor of semiconductor solutions focused on high-performance interconnect. It has successfully launched several generations of InfiniBand and Ethernet data center products. Strong competencies are provided for integrating mixed-signal processing and integrating complex ICs. Software development capability is a key strength because all complex integration is managed with software.

Software allows offering more complete solutions. A significant portfolio of intellectual property, IP, permits Mellanox to offer industry leading integration of signals at the chip level. This is a major shift in the way IT is conducted with integration of systems previously happening at the API level. Mellanox has 407 issued patents.

Browse All Reports of This Category – http://www.acutemarketreports.com/category/technology-market

According to Susan Eustis, lead author of the team that wrote the study, “Market growth is a result of the ability of the adapters to work inside a fiber infrastructure data center and to manage data transport inside the data center faster, to create any node to any node data transmission within the data center, and to process the mountains of data being generated by digital economy up to 1,000 times more efficiently than is now the case with traditional systems.”

Scalable Data Center Market Forecasts

Scalable wired infrastructure Adapter Processor market forecast indicates that markets at $1.9 billion in 2017 are expected to reach $9.8 billion dollars worldwide by 2023. These represent a very specialized type of analytics systems able to address a wide range of issues that can be newly managed with digitization. Steady growth is anticipated because the adapter units are offering breakthrough node to node integration capabilities that further automates a data center. Steady growth is anticipated because the adapter units are the best device for implementing efficient operations at low cost.

WinterGreen Research is an independent research organization funded by the sale of market research studies all over the world and by the implementation of ROI models that are used to calculate the total cost of ownership of equipment, services, and software. The company has 35 distributors worldwide, including Global Information Info Shop, Market Research.com, Research and Markets, electronics.ca, Bloomberg, and Thompson Financial.

WinterGreen Research is positioned to help customers facing challenges that define the modern enterprises. The increasingly global nature of science, technology and engineering is a reflection of the implementation of the globally integrated enterprise. Customers trust wintergreen research to work alongside them to ensure the success of the participation in a particular market segment.

WinterGreen Research supports various market segment programs; provides trusted technical services to the marketing departments. It carries out accurate market share and forecast analysis services for a range of commercial and government customers globally. These are all vital market research support solutions requiring trust and integrity.

To Get Complete Report @ http://www.acutemarketreports.com/report/adapter-processor-wired-scalable-infrastructure-market

1. Scalable Data Center Wired Adapters: Market Description and Market Dynamics: 27

1.1 Critical Challenge Of Handling Exponentially Expanding Volumes Of

Transactions And Data 27

1.1.1 IT is Everything for the Business 28

1.2 End-To-End High-Performance Interconnect Products and Solutions for

Artificial Intelligence 32

1.2.1 Scalable Infrastructure Data Center Components 32

1.2.2 Server Computing And Traditional Storage Systems Being Replaced 33

1.2.3 High-Performance Interconnect Solutions Value 34

2 Scalable Data Center Wired Adapter Processors: Market Shares and Market Forecasts 47

2.1 Scalable Data Center Wired Adapter Processor Market Driving Forces 47

2.1.1 Scalable IT Infrastructure Data Center Processor Market Driving Forces

49

2.1.2 Suppliers Of Intelligent Interconnect Solutions 50

2.1.3 Data Growth Continues to Drive Infrastructure Scalability 51

2.2 Scalable Infrastructure Data Center Processor Adapter Market Shares: 55

2.2.1 Mellanox High-Performance Mixed-Signal Design 57

2.2.2 Mellanox 58

2.2.3 Intel Omni-Path Architecture (Intel® OPA) 62

2.2.4 Cavium / QLogic Corporation 62

Latest Reports :

http://www.acutemarketreports.com/report/knife-saw-blade-market

http://www.acutemarketreports.com/report/solid-phase-extraction-spe-market

Our Blog :- http://www.allbizreports.com/

About – Acute Market Reports :

Acute Market Reports is the most sufficient collection of market intelligence services online. It is your only source that can fulfill all your market research requirements.We provide online reports from over 100 best publishers and upgrade our collection regularly to offer you direct online access to the world’s most comprehensive and recent database with expert perceptions on worldwide industries, products, establishments and trends.

Our team consists of highly motivated market research professionals and they are accountable for creating the groundbreaking technology that we utilize in our search engine operations to easily recognize the most current market research reports online.

Contact Us :

Name : Chris Paul

ACUTE MARKET REPORTS

Designation : Global Sales Manager

Toll Free(US/CANADA): +1-855-455-8662

Email : sales@acutemarketreports.com

Website : http://www.acutemarketreports.com