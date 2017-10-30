Join James Chan, magician and juggler, on November 2nd, 2017 as he performs table side magic for the whole family- in his effort to raise funds for those affected by the Sonoma fires!

Through the years James’ parents have always instilled in him the value of belonging to a community and the importance of ‘giving back’. He’s learned an invaluable lesson that being grateful is essential to living a happy and fulfilling life, along with how important it is to have empathy for others who might not be as fortunate.

Characteristically, it wasn’t that big of a surprise when this caring young man read about other local children setting up a lemonade stand to raise money for those affected by the devastating fires in Sonoma- that he would have a strong desire to help too!. As James puts it, ‘I might not be able to make lemonade out of lemons…but I can sure juggle them!

In addition to offering the public a fun evening full of good food and thrilling magic, James’ performance also provides a teachable moment for families who attend his fundraising endeavor. Putting on a show with the purpose of helping others is a wonderful opportunity to spark a dialogue between parents and children on the importance of giving to others less fortunate. James’s ultimate goal is to raise funds; but he also hopes that if his audience is aware that all the tips he brings in during the evening will help the people who were affected by the devastating Sonoma Fires, it might just inspire more children to help others in need.

Being an accomplished performer already at the age of 9, James knew he could make an even greater impact in helping people affected by the fire. So, he decided to put his talents and skills to good use by organizing this event. It also helped to have master magician Dan Chan as his father- because it was Dan who had the connections to find the right venue James could perform at.

Reserve today, show support and partner with this extraordinary young magician as he uses his jaw-dropping talents to give back to those affected by the Sonoma fire. Known for his amazing feats of magic and skill as a juggler, James Chan already has quite an impressive resume. James has captivated Bay Area audiences at companies like Hudson Pacific Properties, Men’s Wearhouse, Google, Twitter, Thumbtack and Yahoo; as well as regularly performing for various non-profits like the Rotary Club, Big Brother Big Sisters, the Boy Scouts and countless others!

Reserve now for a night of good food and magical fun for the whole family!

For more information please visit BayAreaDinnerShow.com or http://www.danchanmagic.com/JamesChan2017.html

Contact:

Daniel Chan

Address: Bay Area Dinner Show, 2140 Clement St, San Francisco, CA 94121

Phone: 415-244-2700

Email: danchanpresents@gmail.com