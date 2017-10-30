The adoption of cloud services is witnessing a steady growth, especially in the healthcare, BFSI, and agriculture industry. Easy storage option, combined with a preferences for having real-time access to information is fuelling the adoption of cloud services in various end-use industries. According to a research report added to the comprehensive database of Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE), the global public cloud services market is likely to grow at a steady pace in the next five years. The research report is titled “Public Cloud Services Market: Global Industry Analysis (2012-2016) & Forecast (2017-2022)” and offers a comprehensive analysis on the drivers, restraints, opportunities and threats that are impacting the public cloud services market globally.

According to the report, as the integration of IT and healthcare grows, public cloud service vendors are likely to witness a spate of growth opportunities. The focus on making it easier for healthcare professionals to store data in a seamless manner is likely to boost integration public cloud services for EHR and EMR. These factors are likely to provide impetus to the public cloud services market during the forecast period.

In addition to the healthcare sector, another key end-use industry for public cloud services is BFSI. The pace at which information is generated in this sector has made it important for having a robust and seamless system of storing data. It is likely that the BFSI sector will emerge as one of the leading adopters of public cloud services in the future. However, it is important for vendors to offer a high level of confidentiality and security to ensure consumer data is not compromises. In the recent past, there have been many attacks in which consumer data has been siphoned off by hackers. Therefore, it is important that vendors focus on the security aspect while promoting their services in the BFSI sector.

Adoption of public cloud services in the agriculture sector is also growing; however, this trend is more visible in developed regions. In developing regions, there is still a lack of awareness about how public cloud services can be beneficial. It is highly likely that vendors will initiate awareness sessions to help boost the adoption of public cloud services in this sector.

The report on public cloud services market offers a detailed competitive landscape to give readers credible insights on how different companies are focusing on growth in this landscape. The key companies profiled in the report include Microsoft Corp., Alphabet, Inc., Red Hat, Inc., CenturyLink, Inc., Oracle Corp., Machines Corp., Adobe Systems, Inc., International Business, salesforce.com, Inc., Amazon Web Services Inc, and VMware, Inc.,

