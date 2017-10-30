Crystalmarketresearch.com published “IoT Market by Product and Application – Global Industry Analysis and Forecast To 2022” from its database. The report reviews top companies involved and enlists all trials pertaining to the company.

In 2012, the global internet of things (IoT) security market was evaluated around USD 1.56 billion and is expected to reach approximately USD 31.42 billion by 2022 while registering itself at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 31.01% over the forecast period. Internet of Things (IoT) links devices like consumer objects and industrial equipment on to a network, facilitating the accumulation of data and device management via software to augment efficiency as well as allow new services. The IoT combines embedded software, hardware, IT services, and communication services. The Internet of Things has an accession of existing information technology and operational technology (OT) networks of organizations, besides multiple sensors, and devices other smart objects. Growing dependence on the present network connectivity grants rise to challenges involving security risks. The focus and priority of the IT network are to secure information confidentially and protect access, assuring employee and operational safety. Hence, there is an amplified IoT security solutions demand at offices. The organizations like Cisco systems are attempting to develop the approach that merges cyber and physical security elements for employee protection and safety of the total system.

Major Key Player

• Intel Corporation

• IBM Corporation

• Infineon Technologies

• Hewlett Packard Development Company L.P.

• Cisco Systems Inc.

• Sophos Group Plc

• ARM Holdings

• INSIDE Secure SA

• Gemalto NV

• Symantec Corporation

By Component

• Services

o Professional services

 Support and Maintenance

 Integration Services

 Consulting Services

o Managed services

• Solutions

o Identity access management

o Security analytics

o IDS/IPS

o Device authentication and management

o Secure software and firmware update

o Data encryption and tokenization

o Secure communications

o PKI lifecycle management

o Distributed denial of service protection

o Other Solutions

By Type

• Endpoint security

• Network security

• Cloud security

• Application security

• Other Types

By Application

• Connected Logistics

• Consumer Wearables

• Smart Government and Defense

• Smart Energy and Utilities

• Connected Vehicles

• Smart Retail

• Smart Manufacturing

• Other Applications

