Douleutaras.gr, the innovative Greek Online Platform that allows you to find the right professional for any service you need for your Home, has recently raised new funding of 1.8 million euros. This is the third funding round the company has received. Douleutaras.gr is supported by Greek and International Funds such as VentureFriends, PJ Catalyst of Piraeus Bank and AddVenture.

The pioneering service offered by Douleutaras.gr has turned the company into the largest Website for Professional Services in Greece. Within two years of operation, its network has now exceeded the number of 3,500 rated professionals. By maintaining great working relationships with each professional, the team ensures the provision of excellent customer service at the same time. Today, more than 170,000 users in Greece have already trusted Douleutaras.gr to ensure that would find the most appropriate and reliable professional for their Home Project.

Beginning from a simple electrical problem to the total renovation of a space, the platform covers the needs of users in a wide range of professionals, in more than 90 Home Services. In addition to its rapid growth, Douleutaras.gr’s team has yet another reason to celebrate, as the new funding round will open new horizons for the Company. Having already expanded to Thessaloniki, Patras and Heraklion, the company plans to expand in all of Greece and abroad.

Douleutaras.gr’s CEO & Founder, Andreas Grammatis, states : ” Douleutaras.gr attempts to provide meaningful solutions to the needs of any household in relation to its home, recommending reliable professionals for every project. In our 2 years of operation, the resonance of our effort has surpassed even our most optimistic expectations. Our goal from now on is to provide even more functions that will allow our users to consume professional services with the same ease of ordering products online.

VentureFriends Partner, Apostolos Apostolakis states: “Douleutaras.gr has very quickly created a useful service with great appeal. But the most important thing is that it has proven that it can go in-depth, and with the help of technology, to improve the difficult process of finding reliable homeworkers. This gives us the assurance that we will see Douleutaras.gr become a big company with a presence inside and outside Greece. “