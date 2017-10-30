India, 30 October, 2017 – NICE (Nasdaq:NICE) announced that business process outsourcer iEnergizer is implementing Nexidia Analytics to improve both regulatory compliance and customer service.

iEnergizer, an international BPO primarily working out of India, serves across six continents, providing customer relations management and back office outsourcing for companies in the banking, healthcare, financial services, gaming, publishing and legal consulting sectors. Its 7 operations centers employ 12,000+ professionals, with 8,000 contact center seats.

With its high volume of contacts, across diverse industries, regulatory environments, and cultures, iEnergizer sought a solution to ensure agent adherence and reduce compliance costs. As a long-standing NICE customer, the company naturally turned to NICE for its next-generation analytics solution, which delivers automatically generated in-depth insights into customer and agent behavior based on speech and text interactions.

Nexidia Analytics, the leading solution in the industry, provides iEnergizer with omnichannel analysis for inbound and outbound voice communications, as well as web, chat and email customer support. By encompassing all calls in an automatic and comprehensive quality assurance process, the company is better able to prevent the non-compliant behavior. This drastically reduces business risk and penalties, especially related to outbound contacts for collections.

In addition to regulatory adherence, iEnergizer is using the analytics solution to help clients ensure that they are consistently meeting service level expectations, leading to higher customer satisfaction, loyalty, and long-term retention. The insights gleaned from NICE Nexidia Analytics also play an important role in maintaining an engaged workforce by helping agents improve their skill set, meet key performance indicators, and reduce attrition.

Adarsh Kumar, Chief Operating Officer of iEnergizer:

“iEnergizer’s adoption of the Nexidia Analytics solution is a proactive investment in value creation for our customers. We selected NICE based on our past success with the company, as well as our belief that NICE stands out among its peers in the industry both in terms of its business strategy and strength of offering in the analytics space. Thanks to our partnership with NICE, we are proud to be an early adopter of interaction analytics solutions in India.”

Darren Rushworth, president, NICE APAC:

“We are pleased to deepen our partnership with iEnergizer, a market leader that is helping organizations reinvent their customer service and achieve maximum business value with the help of NICE’s customer experience solutions. Our Nexidia Analytics solution, based on AI-powered speech recognition technology, delivers ‘analytics with no limits.’ The solution offers unparalleled accuracy and scalability, allowing organizations across verticals to analyze huge volumes of customer data and take action to improve operations and remain compliant.”

