In 2012, the global gas sensors market was valued around USD 1.70 billion and is anticipated to reach approximately USD 3.40 billion while maintaining a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.45% during the forecast period. Technology advancements, largely owing to improved embedded electronics and manufacturing processes are anticipated to fuel the growth of the global gas sensors market. For instance, in the automobile sector, harmful emissions have contributed to the composing of regulations for emission control and produced the requirement to monitoring its concentration. NOx and CO sensors are installed with this intention, hence bestowing towards the growth of global market revenue. Oxygen sensors are installed in vehicles for monitoring cabin air quality. Different types of toxic and combustible substances used in manufacturing processes like NO2 (Nitrogen Dioxide), H2S (Hydrogen Sulfide), etc. present an elevated risk for people in the surrounding area. Hence, it is essential to constantly supervise their concentration in industrial surroundings to prevent any mishaps.

Major Key Player

• City Technology Ltd.

• Alphasense

• Membrapor AG

• Dynament Ltd.

• Figaro Engineering

The global gas sensors market is segmented as follows:

By Product

• Carbon Dioxide Sensors

• Carbon Monoxide Sensors

• NOx Sensors

• Oxygen/Lambda Sensors

• Other Products

By Technology

• Solid State/MOS

• PID

• Catalytic

• Infrared (IR)

• Electrochemical

• Semiconductor

• Other Technologies

By End User

• Environmental

• Petrochemical

• Automotive

• Industrial

• Medical

• Building Automation & Domestic Appliances

• Other End User

Table of Contents:

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.1.1. Market Definition

3.1.2. Market Segmentation

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.1.1. Expansion of Miniaturized Wireless Sensors

3.2.1.2. Rising Awareness of Air Quality Control Among Users

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.2.1. Technical Issues Related to Energy Consumption, Sensitivity, and Stability

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.2.3.1. Growing Adoption of Gas Sensors in Consumer Electronics Application

4. Gas Sensors Market, By Product

5. Gas Sensors Market, By Application

6. Gas Sensors Market, By Region

7. Company Profiles

