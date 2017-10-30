Say ‘you’ve arrived’ in style with these efficient, inspiring and traditional or trendy office furniture with these amazing office desk and chairs. Check out these amazing options in office furniture including home office furniture.

Whether you are looking for heavy traditional and ornate or just plain functional office furniture, take a look at Annandale Interiors website here: http://www.annandaleinteriors.com.au they have designs, shapes and sizes to suit all requirements and budgets. Discover amazing possibilities in regular office and home office furniture. You power dress your office or leave it simple and functional – the choice and budget is yours to make.

Take for example, the amazing Tuscano executive desk – it makes a bold statement of power, style and elegance – a must have for any CEO, President or Chairman. This beautifully lacquered, thick, massive wooden artefact commands respect and quite clearly points out to who is boss!

If you are looking for efficient, inspiring and trendy office furniture for your home with office desk and chairs, check out the 3-pc Executive Home Office Desk – it is an exclusive set of furniture that will sit well at home or in an office. The material is solid and durable wood and finely finished and polished in black gloss. The brown hue top of the executive table is crafted from wood and matches the chair frame. It speaks of quite understate elegance that we assure you, that will not be mistaken for something cheap.

Annandale Interiors also has executive modular dome office furniture including the modern “must have” computer desk set that is classical, yet very utility-oriented for the modern tech-savvy executive. It is a beautiful home office or regular office set that combines a modular desk with a stunning dark wood cabinet. This is something that will look awesome in your home-office or look just as awesome in a regular office. You can optionally add a set of very comfortable, lightweight upholstered chairs for visitors, guests and clients.

Say who you are with Annandale Executive Home Office that is opulent and classical in design. With premium mahogany veneers dark wood, this efficient, inspiring and trendy executive home office set speaks of class and elegance.

Yet another superb set of furniture for the regular office or home office is the office table made of cherry wood. It has a partial sideboard that is perfect to store documents and books. In fact, every Carolina Wing Chair or set sold at Annandale Interiors makes a grand statement for your office or home and add great functionality to keep your work day running smoothly.

So whether you are looking for classy home office set of wooden materials in browns or any other colour and shape, with side cabinets, door compartments and drawers, a large wall unit, a computer desk, drawers, or matched chairs for staff or med-level, senior or executive the best place to get your efficient, inspiring and trendy office furniture is at Annandale Interiors. Check Modern Furniture Sydney here: http://www.annandaleinteriors.com.au