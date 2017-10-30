30, October 2017: Bourbon barrel aged K’Paui is now available in the Bent Kettle taproom at 10 N. Water Street West, Fort Atkinson, WI.
This is a completely different version thanks to nine months in a Heaven Hill barrel along with a few extra pounds of flaked coconut. Its thinner bodied with dark fruit notes, some roast/char from the barrel, subtle coconut aroma & flavor, some lactobacillus tang (slight sour notes) and boozy bourbon. It weighs in at 8.7% and fall seems to be the perfect weather for this beer.
Growlers are available!
About K’PAUI Coconut Porter:
K’Paui is made with real coconut. It has a super solid malt backbone with big dark chocolate and light roast character. Tons of coconut aroma and flavor. Tastes like a candy bar in a glass without the sweetness of candy.
First Brewed: July 14, 2016
Available: Planned year round
Malt Style: Complex American Malt Bill
Hops: Willamette
Yeast: American Ale
Color: Black
IBU: 35
ABV: 7%
Other Bent Kettle Craft Beer Flavors on Tap:
Go Faster Amber Rye Ale
Slight malt, more in taste than body. A fruity oakiness. Satisfying.
Thwack! Smoked IPA
Lightly-smoked for subtle rounding, but the main course is still lipsmacking hops.
K’Paui Wowie Hemp Seed Coconut Porter
Very coconut-y. Like a dark beer made for the beach.
Rum-Barrel Aged K’Paui Wowie Porter
This one is different!
Insolence Double IPA
Bent Kettle’s flagship brew!
Bent Kettle Taproom Hours:
5 to 10 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, although the proprietors reserve the right to remain open “’til close” if there’s a good crowd going. In addition, the taproom is available to book for special events and parties.
For Media Contact:
Contact: Mark Cook
Company: Bent Kettle Brewing
Tap Room Location: 10 N. Water Street West, Fort Atkinson, WI.
Phone: (920) 390-9038
Email: info@bentkettle.com
Web: https://bentkettle.com
Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/BentKettleBrewing
