Dusseldorf, October 30, 2017 – Microza™ Dusseldorf, October 30, 2017 – Microza™ hollow-fiber membrane for water treatment from Asahi Kasei was selected as pretreatment membrane for the Doha Phase 1 reverse osmosis (RO) seawater desalination plant to be built near Kuwait City by Doosan Heavy Industries and Construction, a major Korean plant construction company. Reverse Osmosis is a method of producing fresh water by removing salt ions from seawater with a special membrane at high pressure.

The Asahi Kasei membrane treatment capacity for this project is scheduled to be 610,000 tons per day, representing the largest hollow-fiber filtration membrane order received by Asahi Kasei.

Many RO plants for seawater desalination are planned in Kuwait and other countries of the Middle East to address chronic shortages of fresh water, with microfiltration (MF) and ultrafiltration (UF) membranes including Asahi Kasei”s Microza™ being adopted as pre-treatment membrane.

In addition to being widely used around the world in the fields of potable water production, wastewater treatment, and water recycling, Microza™ has a growing track record as pre-treatment membrane for RO in the Middle East. Microza™ was selected for the Doha Phase 1 Plant in recognition of its outstanding performance and reliable operation, and Asahi Kasei will actively continue to focus on meeting growing demand in the Middle East.

Outline of the Doha Phase 1 Plant

LocationDoha, Kuwait City, Kuwait

Capacity610,000 tons/day (Asahi Kasei membrane)

ConcessionaireKuwait Ministry of Electricity and Water

ContractorDoosan Heavy Industries and Construction Co., Ltd.

About Microza™

Based on Asahi Kasei”s original membrane-formation technology, Microza™ hollow-fiber membrane made of polyvinylidene fluoride (PVDF) exhibits outstanding physical strength and chemical resistance, with high filtration performance as well as long-term durability in water treatment applications exceeding competing PVDF membranes. Asahi Kasei is one of the world”s leading suppliers of hollow-fiber membrane and systems for water treatment, with its Microza™ membrane used at over 1,600 plants worldwide. In the United States market for membrane-process potable water clarification systems, the world”s largest, Microza™ holds the leading share. Adoption of Microza™ has also been growing firmly in many countries which face water shortages and growing needs for improved water quality, including China, Korea, Singapore, Thailand, Indonesia, and Middle Eastern countries. Asahi Kasei will continue to contribute to solutions for a wide range of environmental problems related to water resources throughout the world.

About Asahi Kasei

The Asahi Kasei Corporation is a globally active technology company with operations in the Material, Homes, and Health Care business. The Material division encompasses fibers & textiles, petrochemicals, performance polymers, performance materials, consumables, battery separators, and electronic devices. The Homes division provides housing and construction materials to the Japanese market. The Health Care division includes pharmaceuticals, medical devices, and acute critical care devices and systems. With approximately 34,000 employees around the world, the Asahi Kasei Group serves customers in more than 100 countries.

Asahi Kasei is “Creating for Tomorrow” with all operations sharing a common mission of contributing to life and living for people around the world with sustainable products and technologies.

For more information, please contact:

http://www.asahi-kasei.co.jp/asahi/en/

https://www.asahi-kasei.eu/

Company contact

Asahi Kasei Europe GmbH

Sebastian Schmidt

Am Seestern 4

40547 Düsseldorf

Phone: +49 (0)211 280 68 139

E-Mail: Sebastian.Schmidt@asahi-kasei.eu

Press contact

financial relations GmbH

Henning Küll

Louisenstraße 97

61348 Bad Homburg

Telefon: +49 (0) 6172 27159 12

Phone: +49 (0) 175 903 42 29

E-Mail: h.kuell@financial-relations.de

