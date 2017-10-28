Sporting is first a passion before it becomes a career. A lot of people have made it in their sporting career for the love they have for what they do, rewards, awards, as well as all other recognitions, come later. Born on December 18th, 1995 to Susan and Phil, and having grown in Charlotte North Carolina, Zach Featherstone knew just what to pursue, and he didn’t hesitate to do so. Also, to have the much-needed support from his parents and other loved ones. The human biology student has continued to pursue his love for baseball alongside his studies. He began his career young and had continued not just to pursue it, but excel at what he does best; playing baseball.

Zach Featherstone is 2014 OF/LHP with a 6-2 205 lb. Frame, he is great with his pitches, his hits as well as a great outfielder. Being left-handed did prevent him from being a pacesetter among his peers, and his outstanding performance in each of the field activities leaves his audience more stunned and amazed as well. Notable achievements in his career include 34 games, 28 bases, five 2B, and one 3B and records of L/L Ht: 6’ 2” Wt: 215 on bats and throws and Round 12(2016, MIN) draft. He plays for Minnesota Twins He has been named on top prospect teams, yet he continues to excel in his studies as well.

Being passionate about something plays a critical role in enhancing one’s performance, in sports. It enhances performance and to a team player also serves as motivation to other team players. Hence, having adequate support and motivation is crucial as well. Studying alongside being an active participant in sports enhance class performance as well since one becomes more keen and assertive. Not to mention other advantages that come with overcoming pressure such as drug abuse.

Contact:

Zach Featherstone

Address: 2352 Kelly Street, Charlotte, North Carolina 28202

Phone: 704-949-4637

Email: zach@zachfeatherstone.com

Website: http://zachfeatherstone.com/