This is Pearl Watson; we would like to invite at our upcoming 27th International Conference on Psychiatry & Psychology Health
Participate at this conference and earn up to 15 AMA PRA Category 1 Credits TM
Participation benefits:
Claim CME Credits approved by AMA and ACCME
Claim CPD Credits by CPD Standards Office, UK
Will be felicitated with IOCM Certificate
Handbook & conference Kit
Abstracts will be published with DOI number by Cross Ref
There’s Lot more fabulous things will be scheduled at the conference, so I’m sure you’ll find the perfect fit for you.
We have so many great things planned for this year Conference, with advance research oriented presentations, as well as R&D and academic sessions in a great mix, which quite possibly makes Psychology Health 2018 as the great conference in the arena.
Hurry up and enrol your member’s participation
Regards
Pearl Watson
Program Manager
Psychology Health
Recent Comments