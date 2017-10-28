HTS Global AG is a swiss company, which is well-known for its excellent quality. HTS AG produces a lot of different heating cables, which can be used in various situations. For HTS Global AG it is very important to serve all the needs their customer has, says Fabian de Soet, CEO of HTS Global AG. Especially now that winter is coming up, it is important to look for the suitable frost protection. To give you some more information about the different heating cables, we would like to introduce a few types to you.

ThermTrace Micro: The HTS TTM is a construction grade self-regulating heating tape that may be used for freeze protection, or low temperature maintenance of pipework and vessels.

ThermTrace Lite: The HTS TTL is a construction and light industrial grade self-regulating heating tape that may be used for freeze protection, or low temperature maintenance of pipework and vessels.

ThermTrace Regular: The HTS TTR is a construction and industrial grade self-regulating heating tape that may be used for freeze protection, or low temperature maintenance of pipework and vessels.

ThermTrace Super: The HTS TTS is an industrial grade self-regulating heating tape that may be used for freeze protection, or temperature maintenance of pipework and vessels.

This is just a small range of the cables that HTS Global AG produces. All of these cables are specialized for different areas and temperatures. For more information HTS Global AG is always more than happy to help you with your needs.