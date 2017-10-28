Match Time：10/28/2017 21:30 Saturday (GMT+8)

Leverkusen: Strong performance in the last couple of weeks (Recent form: D W D W W)

Bayer Leverkusen are in the middle of the table with 12 points or 5 over relegation zone, but also 4 under top 4, so still close to the top. Their balance is 3-3-3 after 9 rounds and unstable start of the season, but in the last games improved their performance. Leverkusen are without a lose in 6 games from all competitions. In this period beat Fortuna Koln with 4-0 in friendly game, while in Bundesliga ended 3-0 vs Hamburg, 1-1 vs Schalke, 2-2 vs Wolfsburg and 5-1 vs Borussia M. This huge win over Gladbach came in previous weekend, while in midweek had another one over Union Berlin in Cup with 4-1, so their moment is actually very good. Jedvaj and Volland and doubts, but close to return, so almost full squad available for the home team.

Leverkusen – Leno – Retsos, Tah, S. Bender, Wendell – L. Bender, Aranguiz – Bailey, Brandt – Havertz, Alario

Koln: Awful performance in all competitions (Recent form: L L L D W)

Koln have only 2 wins this season, but both of them came in Cup. They eliminated amateur side like Leher with 5-0 and Hertha Berlin with 3-1. Meanwhile, in Europa League lost all of their games with 1-3 vs Arsenal, 0-1 vs Crvena Zvezda and 0-1 vs Bate Borisov. In Bundesliga are last in the table still without a in and with only 2 points after 2 draws and 7 loses in 9 rounds. Huge problems in attack with only 3 scored goal, so Koln are huge favorite for relegation. Players like Cordoba, Hector and Narthey are injured and out, while Lehmann, Pizarro and Risse are all doubts for this trip.

Koln – T. Horn – Olkowski, Maroh, Heintz, Rausch – Jojic, Özcan – Zoller, Bittencourt – Guirassy, Osako

NOWGOAL BETTING VERDICT:

After all, Leverkusen are in great form after 6 games without a lose in all competitions and two consecutive huge wins with 5-1 and 4-1, while Koln are without a win in Bundesliga, but in midweek beat Hertha in Cup with 3-1, so here I expect an open game and over 2.5 goals.

Nowgoal Picks: Over 2.5 goals @ 1,44