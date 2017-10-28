In a recent public service announcement, Fredericksburg plumbing company 4FastPlumber provided helpful tips on the benefits of water-conditioning systems, and the best products available to homeowners. The company stated that one of the main reasons that homeowners choose to install water-conditioning systems is to eliminate the presence of “hard water.”

4FastPlumber went on to describe hard water and its adverse effects. 4FastPlumber stated that the term “hard water” refers to an excess of minerals – primarily calcium, iron, and magnesium – in the water supply. The company stated that hard water wears down pipes and causes corrosion, which in turn often results in leaks and blockages. 4FastPlumber also stated that hard water can damage and shorten the lifespan of many of the home’s appliances, including the washer, dishwasher, shower, sink, and toilet.

4FastPlumber stated that water-conditioning is designed to “soften” the water that runs through a home, by removing the mineral content. 4FastPlumber announced that having soft water brings many benefits. The company stated that softer water means that appliances last longer and work more efficiently. 4FastPlumber also stated that soft water increases the cleanness and brightness of laundry, and the sparkle of dishes. 4FastPlumber went on to state that softer water is also easier on the skin and hair, as soft water is ideal for showers.

Aside from hard water, the other major reason homeowners want water-conditioning systems is to purify their water, removing toxins, chlorine, and other chemicals. Instead of buying bottled water, they would rather have purified water accessible from their home faucets, and readily available to help protect their family’s health and safety.

4FastPlumber continued its announcement by describing some of the types of water-conditioners available. 4FastPlumber stated that salt-free water-conditioners work by preventing minerals from being deposited in the water supply. 4FastPlumber went on to state that dual tank water-softeners are able to flow continuously, and are able to start softening water as soon as they are installed. The company stated that there are several great models of salt-free and dual tank water-conditioners available on the market. The company stated that such systems are essential to homeowner comfort.

