“I set my own rules, and they are incredible as they are all kinds of FUN. This year, it is not just about Halloween, but Drag-o-Ween! Join me in celebrations as the spooky night shall take on a different edge at Kitty Su this year. Come by, won’t you?” – Kitty Su

Delhi: Welcome to an entertaining, musical mad house, as Kitty Su sets the stage for Dragoween, on the Halloween night of 31st October. As drag performer Khushboo debuts to set the stage on fire, this night promises to be a feisty one.

The cult music destination, Kitty Su, staunchly promotes the ideology of eradicating discrimination of any kind and is increasing becoming popular to promote drag culture in the country. Debutant Khushboo, who has been pursuing law, is thrilled about the big break. Sharing her excitement on debuting as a drag performer, “I consider myself fortunate to have got this break. I have been a huge fan of RuPaul’s Drag Race and am also engaging in some online international drag competitions. I never thought something like this would be introduced in India so soon, though there is clearly room for it. From the appearance of Violet and Derrick Berry at Kitty Su, now Alaska is coming and I am ecstatic! I am also getting a dream launch pad only two months after talking to the organizers. Happy and excited is the current state of my mind.”

Speaking on the edgy performance, Keshav Suri, Executive Director, The Lalit Suri Hospitality Group said, “I have always wanted to popularize performance art and there have been minimal options in India. We did something path breaking on the 6th Kittyversary, got a tremendous response and now there is no looking back. We always strive to provide the best of entertainment for all our guests. It shall only get bigger and better now.”

With music cranked up to the max, Kitty Su is in tune to host the most spook-tacular event of the year.