• Equipped with Green Cooling System

• Digital touch screens, motion sensing, precision engineering and controllers enhance customer experience and reduce operator costs

New Delhi, 27 October, 2017: Reiterating its commitment to bringing technologically advanced products for the foodservice industry, ELANPRO, India’s leading commercial refrigeration company, added U GO by SPM to its product portfolio. U GO is a unique and compact counter-top machine with green cooling system that increase efficiencies and productivity for foodservice operators.

U Go dispenses Soft Serve Ice Cream and Frozen Yoghurt and is designed to generate revenue with a significantly lower investment in the floor space, operations and staffing. The sleek modern style and small footprint of the beverage dispenser – U GO is eye-catching and saves valuable counter space. Additionally, it produces virtually no noise and has a high-capacity refrigeration system that allows for quick recovery.

The unique machine by Elanpro can dispense upto 170 cones/hr(pump model) before a refill is needed. The ice cream and frozen yogurt is ready to be consumed within 30 seconds of the items being selected. Plug-and-play ready, U GO is operator programmable. Capacitive LED lightened control board helps the product remain fresh when not in use. Equipped with stainless steel panels, the product comes with light warning signal for bowl minimum level.

A user-friendly dispenser, U GO, is easy to clean and features a push/pull, self-closing handle that allows for flexible operation while dispensing product – either pulling the handle down like traditional models, or pushing the handle up. The dispensers also come with an optional auto fill feature. The primary application for these machines are any retail environment that offers up to 24-hour access including convenience stores, schools and colleges, transportation venues, healthcare facilities, business and industry locations, etc.

Last year, ELANPRO entered in a strategic alliance with the leading Italian brand SPM for the distribution of their products in India. Enhancing this innovative beverage dispenser portfolio, the company has introduced an array of products from this range. The SPM product line by Elanpro uses technology to make frozen treat equipment easier to use, monitor, clean and own.

A product backed by strong ROI, U GO is priced attractively at Rs. 1,90,000/-.