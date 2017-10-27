The Europe Carbonated Beverages Market was worth USD 115.68 billion in 2016 and estimated to be growing at a CAGR of 3.2%, to reach USD 135.41 billion by 2021. Carbonated beverages sector is one of the seasoned industries in the worldwide beverages market. In the recent past, the industry has experienced major variations regarding product advances and offerings. To face the increasing market challenges, companies are fetching new flavors keeping in mind the health and wellness apprehensions of consumers. While the industry contains low margins as compared to other processed foods, market leader Coca-Cola upholds product sustainability approach for continued brand dependability.

The Europe Carbonated Beverages Market is driven by the changing food habits coupled with increasing population of the younger populace in developing countries, coupled with the rising demand for processed food products. Consumer health awareness and increased government scrutiny are the major constraints faced by the market.

The Europe Carbonated Beverages Market is segmented on the basis of Type, Flavour and Distribution Channels. On the basis of type, the market is segmented into standard drinks, diet drinks, fruit-flavored carbonates and other drinks. On the basis of flavor, the market is categorized into Cola, Lime, Orange, and Others. On the basis of distribution channels, the market is distributed among hypermarkets and supermarkets, independent retailers, convenience stores and others.

The Europe Carbonated Beverages Market has been geographically segmented into Germany, U.K, France, Spain, and Italy. As of 2016, Europe holds the first position in the global market share analysis. The rapid growth in new distribution channels is set to further boost the market growth in Europe.

The major players operating in the Europe carbonated drinks industry include:

1) Britvic PLC

2) Cott Corporation

3) PepsiCo

4) Parle Agro

5) Coca-Cola Company.

Market Segmentation:

1) Type

2) Flavour

3) Distribution Channels

Scope of the Report:

• Regional and country-level analysis and forecasts of the study market; providing Insights on the major countries/regions in which this industry is blooming and to also identify the regions that are still untapped

• Segment-level analysis in terms of technology, component, and type along with market size forecasts and estimations to detect key areas of industry growth in detail

• Identification of key drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges (DROC) in the market and their impact on shifting market dynamics

• Study of the effect of exogenous and endogenous factors that affect the global market; which includes broadly demographic, economics, and political, among other macro-environmental factors presented in an extensive PESTLE Analysis

• Study the micro environment factors that determine the overall profitability of an Industry, using Porter’s five forces analysis for analyzing the level of competition and business strategy development

• A comprehensive list of key market players along with their product portfolio, current strategic interests, key financial information, legal issues, SWOT analysis and analyst overview to study and sustain the market environment

• Competitive landscape analysis listing out the mergers, acquisitions, collaborations in the field along with new product launches, comparative financial studies and recent developments in the market by the major companies

• An executive summary, abridging the entire report in such a way that decision-making personnel can rapidly become acquainted with background information, concise analysis and main conclusions

• Expertly devised analyst overview along with Investment opportunities to provide both individuals and organizations a strong financial foothold in the market