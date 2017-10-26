Sheffield, UK; 26, October 2017: Both male and female customers who want to get rid of their unwanted hair can take advantage of the discount offer that Wax-Inc Beauty Salon in Sheffield is offering now. They are offering 40% discounts on all laser hair removal treatments and 60% discounts on the underarm hair removal till October 31, 2017.

According to the spokesperson of the beauty salon, they are offering safe and reliable laser hair removal Sheffield services at discount prices for customers to get their soft, smooth and hairless skin without any risks. The laser therapy has a long-lasting effect and there is no risk of razor burns or chances of cutting. At Wax-Inc, customers can get the best underarm laser hair removal by expert estheticians and can feel happy about their hairless underarms to wear sleeveless dresses without any fear.

The spokesperson maintains that their Hollywood laser hair removal Sheffield is painless and both men and women can appreciate the wonderful smoothness of the skin they achieve after the laser treatment. The laser treatment experts at the beauty salon Sheffield can efficiently remove any volume of hair from different body parts, such as legs, abdomen, armpit, chest and back. They employ the soprano ice Sheffield technology, which is rare throughout the UK and which can guarantee the best results. The soprano ice system targets the specific hair follicles and not the surrounding hairs. This is the reason why this particular laser treatment is more effective.

Besides laser treatments, Wax-Inc also offers Hollywood wax services for both male and female customers. With a great attention, the beauticians pull out every single hair from legs, arms, back and other areas. They also offer male waxing to remove hair from the chest and other parts of the male body. The spokesperson maintains that they offer the best prices for the full leg wax Sheffield and allow women customers to get a hairless pair of legs to wear micros and minis without any apprehension.

The salon also has a team of Brazilian wax experts for customers to achieve a long-lasting smoothness at an affordable cost. One can learn more about their laser or wax hair removal treatments by visiting the website http://wax-inc.co.uk.

About Wax-Inc Beauty Salon:

Wax-inc beauty salon has a team of qualified beauticians who offer a near painless wax treatment. Based in the heart of Sheffield, the salon offers a warm and friendly atmosphere to all customers. They provide a full range of beauty treatments for both male and female customers. Having received top quality training and gathered over 10 years of experience, the beauticians employ the unique techniques that give the best results.

For Media Contact:

Telephone: 0114 327 2850

Website: http://wax-inc.co.uk