Credit Excel Capital, a reputed and licensed money lender in Singapore is pleased to offer a wide range of flexible loan and money lending services. The company is licensed and recognized by the Registry of MoneyLenders, Singapore under Minstry of Law. The company was formed in the year 2010 by a group of expert financial advisors for the purpose of helping individuals with solutions to their financial problems. In these very few years, the company has now become the first choice for Singaporeans who are looking for licensed money lenders in Singapore.

The legal money lender Singapore Company strictly adheres to the rules and regulations as laid out by MinLaw under Ministry of MoneyLenders. The process for applying a loan here is very simple. The borrowers have to fill in an easy online application form which will be approved within the hour after the application fits the approval criteria. The best thing is that the company offers easy and quick payday loans for employees with low income in Singapore. The other advantage is that of the competitive interest rates that the company offers for the customers.

To know more about the services offered by the legal money lender Singapore visit https://quickmoney.sg/

About Credit Excel Capital:

Credit Excel Capital, https://quickmoney.sg/ based at Singapore is a company that offers money lending services such as payday loans, personal cash loans, quick foreigner loans and SME Business loans.

Contact:

Credit Excel Capital

Address: 192 Waterloo Street, #05-04 Skyline Building, Singapore 187966

Phone: 63370055

Email: mike.zhang@notionage.com

Website: https://quickmoney.sg/