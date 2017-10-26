Melbourne, Australia – Prestige Moving , one of the largest removalist companies in Melbourne, answering a strong demand for its mobile self storage services and to cater to their clients in Melbourne, announced plans to add new custom-made shipping containers for mobile self storage. What makes these storage containers unique is the felt furniture blankets provided free with every container which significantly improves the safety of the items stored and shipped in these containers. What also makes this special is that Prestige Moving Co is the first and only company in Australia to offer these container in 8ft & 10ft size to customers’ homes.

They deliver the units to site using a custom designed transport & forklift system which allows them to place the unit exactly where customers want. They place wooden blocks under the units to avoid damaging the driveway or concrete on the way and these units can handle up to 2,000 Kgs of goods. The versatile mobile self storage containers are suitable for various purposes including home renovations, decluttering, general storage, tool protection and much more.

With the new storage options, Prestige Moving ensures to stay aligned to their growth plans. Furthermore, the new self-storage containers will reduce the moving trouble as these specially designed containers are highly secure in storing and transporting household items and furniture. This will enable Prestige Moving to provide better service to their customers while focusing on working on such innovative technologies in the future.

About Prestige Moving:

Prestige Moving are, Melbourne based removalists , and are one of the largest and fastest growing Furniture Removalists in Melbourne . Prestige Moving Co offers complete moving services including packing, moving and storage. Learn more about us https://www.prestigemovingco.com.au

For enquiries, please contact – info@prestigemoving.com.au

Contact:

Company: Prestige Moving Co

Address: 99B Fitzgerald Road, Laverton North, VIC 3026, Australia

Email: info@prestigemoving.com.au

Website: https://www.prestigemovingco.com.au/