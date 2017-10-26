PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industryorganized the third edition of cultural evening entitled ‘GataRaheMeraDil’ at Siri Fort Auditorium. Renowned Bollywood singers Usha Mangeshkar,Ankit Tiwari,AkritiKakar,Manmeet of Meet Brothers,Rahul Vaidya, Kavita Seth, Prem Bhatia, and actor SukhmaniLambaamong others were conferred with PHD UtkrishtataSammaan.

At this occasion, Lifetime Achievement Award was conferred on Sharmila Tagore, and Muzaffar Ali was honored with special award for his outstanding contribution to Indian Cinema.

The awarded singers enthralled the audience with their famous numbers. The Awards were given away by Dr. Jatinder Singh, Union Minister &Manoj Tiwari, MP.

Besides many well-known personalities of industry and business, the program was attended by PHD Chamber’s President, Gopal Jiwarajka, program coordinator & Tourism Chairman Mukesh Gupta, Sr. Vice President Anil Khaitan and Vice President Rajeev Talwar, Chairman-Media Committee Rakesh Gupta, Co-Chairman Arshad Shawl, Justice Mukta Gupta.