How to Cure SIBO
(Small Intestinal Bacterial Overgrowth)
Dr. Grace’s 7-steps
Overview
Step One – Eat Fermented Foods
Step Two – Eat Resistant-Starch-Rich Tubers, Grains, Legumes and Pulses
Step Three – Eat Soil-Based Probiotics
Step Four – Eat BIONIC FIBER and Burn Body Fat
Step Five – Exercise low-moderate intensity one hour daily continuously (10,000 steps)
Step Six – Avoid allergenic foods (corn, soy, gluten/wheat, dairy, nuts, egg whites, etc). Avoid GMO products and livestock/poultry fed GMO crops (corn, soy, etc)
Step Seven – Heal hormones and immunity — take adrenal support, liver support, antioxidants etc
Recent Comments