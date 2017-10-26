Mumbai, October’ 2017: ‘MiRA’ by Radhika Jain a versatile designer from Kolkata launches its destination wedding jewellery.

After the marriage venue, jewellery is easily one of the biggest expenses at wedding. With gold and diamond prices being so much higher than they were during our parents’ time, sometimes buying that dreamy diamond set means ‘let’s forego that international honeymoon.’

BUMMER! But hey! Who says you HAVE to spend lakhs on jewellery you’ll rarely ever end up wearing? MiRA by Radhika Jain’s magnificent ‘Destination Wedding’ jewellery often looks similar to the real thing and is one of the best options for brides who’d rather invest in other things like a better wedding film or more awesome food options for the guest