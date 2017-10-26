The Indian Luxury Expo (TILE), the one-of-its-kind exhibition showcasing leading high-end brands across various lifestyle segments to be held at Kingdom of Dreams, Gurugram from 18th to 19th November 2017, just before the wedding season.

This two- day extravaganza is a perfect setting that feels and breathes luxury; complemented by exclusive evenings which are a homogeneous mix of sumptuous food, highly entertaining stand-up comedy, plays, live music and champagne.

TILE helps connect luxury brands with their target audience, directly. The expo consists of a highly esteemed advisory board and personally invited guests, which makes it a perfect opportunity for networking. To say the least, in a country where luxury brands are still struggling to optimally reach the target audience in such a huge population, TILE promises to make it easier, much easier.

“We are delighted to bring to you ‘The Indian Luxury Expo’, a show that has received immense appreciation in different cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Pune, Chennai, Kolkata and more is all set to spread its charm in Gurugram” said ‎Karan Bhangay, Founder, The Indian Luxury Expo “India is set to become the world’s fastest wealth creator in the next few years. Currently, the country has over 150,000 dollar millionaires and over a million & a half Indians have more than 100,000 USD in liquid wealth. Today, Indian customer is spending more on luxury items, whose market is pegged at a whopping Rs 650 billion (US$14.6 billion) and growing at about 14 percent a year. This data reveals tremendous opportunities in the segment throughout the country and we, at TILE, aim to capitalise on the same”.

The Indian Luxury Expo endeavours to bring the best of luxury brands and the connoisseurs under one- roof. It works on bringing a large portfolio of brands to the consumer who looks for premium products. Having already captivated HNIs in Hyderabad, Mumbai, Pune, Chandigarh, Chennai, Vizag, Gurgaon & Delhi since 2012, the expo is the most evolved property in the luxury industry with a compound network of 30,000 HNI’s.