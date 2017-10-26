CueBlocks Technologies Pvt. Ltd., an eCommerce design, development, and marketing agency, has joined a partner program with the world’s leading marketing automation platform, MailChimp. This will provide a seamless expansion to the email automation network which is crucial to boost up the revenue of eCommerce stores. It offers a convenient way of sending out billions of emails in a day without any hassle.

Since its inception in 2001, MailChimp has democratized technology for small businesses and produced ingenious products that empower the customers to grow. By installing this automation tool, the sellers can target and re-engage their visitors with relevant, personalized, and timely notifications. This allows them to enjoy the benefits of email marketing without incurring exorbitant advertising costs.

Talking about the partner program between CueBlocks and MailChimp, Mr. Pancham Prashar, Co-founder – CueBlocks, said, “We have been enlisted as a MailChimp expert for over three years now and we’re excited to join their new Partner Program. As a digital agency specializing in eCommerce design, development and marketing services, we understand how important it is for online stores to send emails and reach out to more and more people every day. With an avalanche of marketing, email automation is the need of the hour and it will perfectly complement our eCommerce services. We are excited about this program and see a lot of opportunities for automation in the eCommerce industry.”

He further added, “Joining this program is in sync with our mantra at CueBlocks, which is to always automate the most critical tasks as it saves a lot of time, which can be used to focus on other important aspects of the business.The email automation feature doesn’t just create trigger-based messages but also sends emails with no manual intervention required. You can determine whether you want to send a single email or a series of emails, and can even personalize them. This will not only provide a greater reach to the eCommerce stores but will also ensure better engagement with the customers.”

The increasing consumer expectations are intensifying competition in the eCommerce avenue. Automated emails are no longer just an option, but a necessity. For further information about MailChimp, you can visit their official website: https://mailchimp.com/

To know more about CueBlocks, reach out to us at http://www.cueblocks.com/

About CueBlocks Technologies:

CueBlocks Technologies is a Magento focused eCommerce Design, Build and Marketing agency – specializing in eCommerce design & development, comprehensive eCommerce online marketing, mobile development, PHP Development, WordPress and Consulting. Founded in 2005, the company offers its services to a global audience and has a team of around 47 design, programming, digital marketing and eCommerce specialists. CueBlocks primarily focuses on solutions for medium and small sized businesses across the globe.

