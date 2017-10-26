Birds of Nepal covers over 750 species and distinct sub-species of birds found in Nepal. It contains over 2,000 colour photographs including depictions of flight, plumage, hunting style and much more. Many of the photographs in this comprehensive field guide appear for the first time, and have been carefully selected to showcase the most important features of the species. The text provides vital and new information on voice and habits of each species. The distribution maps are accompanied by notes on status and density. This book will enable accurate field identification in one of the world’s most diverse avifaunal regions. An indispensable guide for all bird lovers.
