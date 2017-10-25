T5 Data Centers Completes Construction of New Concurrently Maintainable, 156,000 Square Foot, Greenfield Purpose-Built Facility with 10.75 MW Capacity.

Dallas, TX, USA — T5 Data Centers™ (http://www.t5datacenters.com), innovators in providing state-of-the-art, customizable and highly reliable computing support environments, today announced the opening of a new data center, T5@Dallas III on its Plano data center campus. The new greenfield, purpose-built data center is tenant ready and offers the same robust construction as the balance of the T5@Dallas campus, including a dedicated data center support team. The T5@Dallas campus is located in Plano’s Legacy Business Park.

The T5@Dallas III facility is a LEED Silver certified, concurrently maintainable data center with 94,400 square feet of available data hall space and 10.75 megawatts of critical power. T5@Dallas III features a highly efficient chilled water plant for a low annualized PUE, and it offers both N+1 and 2N MEP configurations for guaranteed uptime. The new facility also will be maintained by its own dedicated T5 Facilities Management (T5FM) team.

The building itself is designed to withstand winds in excess of 221 mph (EF-5 tornado equivalent), and there are multiple redundant power feeds from two local substations. In addition, the T5@Dallas III facility can take advantage of the multiple carriers and fiber connections already serving the T5@Dallas data center campus.

“Dallas is our most active data center market so it only made sense to bolster our T5@Dallas campus with an additional enterprise grade facility,” said Aaron Wangenheim, Chief Operating Officer for T5 Data Centers (http://www.t5datacenters.com). “Our new T5@Dallas III data center is a smaller version of the adjoining T5@Dallas I data center with the same robust construction, design redundancy, and physical, electrical, and mechanical infrastructure. Dallas is a growing market for Fortune 500 companies and we want all of our tenants to be confident that when they sign with T5 Data Centers, they get a state-of-the-art facility with top-tier support.”

The original T5@Dallas facility is a 311,000 square foot/21.0 megawatt building with four isolated data centers under one roof. T5@Dallas is one of six T5 data centers nationwide to receive the Uptime Institute’s Management & Operations (M&O) Stamp of Approval. The M&O assessment evaluates every aspect of data center operations including planning, coordination, management, staffing and organization, training, operating conditions, and maintenance.