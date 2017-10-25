SmartLabs will deliver to Innovative Systems the state-of-the-art SML-5112W STBs with RDK support. The two companies have worked closely together to develop a device to address the evolving needs of the US service provider market.

The first contract involves the supply of Innovative Systems branded devices and a key focus has been high quality wireless video delivery. Each device has a built-in 4×4 802.11ac wireless module that supports both client and access point functionality and supports the delivery of both unicast and multicast video around the home.

SML-5112W natively supports the Reference Design Kit (RDK) and Innovative Systems has integrated their “APMAX IPTV Middleware”. Together, this offers service providers the flexibility of the RDK with the proven market leading features of Innovative Systems’ IPTV solution.

“At the request of Innovative Systems, Smartlabs produced a new premium UHD set-top box, SML-5112W, for the US market. The box was enhanced with a powerful wireless module to deliver high-quality video delivery and hotspot connectivity. The STB natively supports the Reference Design Kit (RDK) to simplify integration with an operator’s video platform. Our extensive experience in the development of software for subscriber devices and our capacity to design and manufacture STBs to meet the demands of leading service providers are key points of differentiation for SmartLabs and we will continue to leverage these to expand our global presence,” SmartLabs CEO Mikhail Grachev says.

Links

SmartLabs official website: http://smartlabs.tv/en/

Innovative Systems official website: http://www.innovsys.com/innovsys/