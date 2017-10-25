Sohan Lal Commodity Management (SLCM), India’s leading agri services solutions provider having operations across India & Myanmar, has been conferred with CII Industrial Innovation Award 2017 at the 7th Industrial Innovation Summit presented by Niti Aayog & organized by Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) jointly with Department of Industrial Policy & Promotion (DIPP), Government of India at The Lalit, New Delhi. Mr. Ankur Jaipuria, CBO and Ms. Varnika Kukreja, Head- Corporate Communication at SLCM received the award from Mr. Rajan Navani, Chairman, CII Council on Future Businesses & Managing Director, Jetline Group, Mr. S Gopalakrishnan, Chairman, CII Start-up Council & Co-founder Infosys & Chairman Axilor Ventures, Dr. C Muralikrishna Kumar, Senior Advisor, Niti Aayog, Dr. Naushad Forbes, Past President, CII & Co-Chairman, Forbes Marshall and Dr. Sacha Wunsch-Vincent, Co-Editor, Global Innovation Index & Senior Economist, World Intellectual Property Organization. SLCM had made it to the CII’s shortlist of the top 26 companies to be eligible for this most innovative enterprise award by demonstrating their success in devising innovative technologies in agri-industry.

The CII Industrial Innovation Awards instituted in 2014 is the country’s premier award to recognize and honor the top innovative organisations in India. The awards are open to organisations across industry segments and have established itself as one of the most coveted innovations award in the country. Winners of the award had to undergo a tough evaluation process and scrutiny by a jury consisting of experts in technology, business and innovation space.

Speaking post the award ceremony Mr. Sandeep Sabharwal, Group CEO of SLCM said, “We are delighted to be recognized by CII Industrial Innovation Awards. Innovative solutions to the Agri fraternity is a core function area of SLCM. As a business dealing with agricultural services, we are constantly looking to develop new and innovative solutions that will benefit the entire agri eco-system. Our scientific storage practices through AGRI REACH are effective and easily accessible financial solutions through our NBFC arm Kissandhan have been instrumental in uplifting the agricultural sector in the country and usher a spree of innovative culture throughout.”

CII Industrial Innovation Awards 2017 was presented to the most outstanding achievers in the industry. SLCM has been acknowledged by this award for their innovations in the agri industry – AGRI REACH- a scientific way of handling Agri Produce and KISSANDHAN- an Agri Financial inclusion solution.

“AGRI REACH” (patent pending) technology can reduce post-harvest losses which are presently at 10% annually to just 0.5% irrespective of infrastructure, crop or geographic location of the crop. This has been validated in a study conducted by FICCI as well.

The Group’s wholly owned NBFC in India christened as “Kissandhan” has changed the paradigm of collateral financing by financing across diversified agri products whilst being agnostic to balance sheet of the borrower yet complying with the prudential norms of RBI.

SLCM has been recognised by various industry and trade bodies such as the World Bank, ASSOCHAM, Times Group, Indo Global SME chamber, Golden Peacock and CII amongst others. The Group prides itself as an Innovator in agri industry & has consistently demonstrated its capabilities in rolling out efficient products and services that empowers the agri ecosystem. Be it their process AGRI REACH (patent pending) which reduces post-harvest losses or Kissandhan (NBFC) which has changed the paradigm of agricultural financing to bring real “Financial Inclusion”.