Fountain Valley, California: Security firm, Safeguard On Demand, has recently begun the expansion of their Vehicle Patrol Services in California. Safeguard On Demand decided to expand their vehicle patrol services due to the positive response it has received from their clientele. Safeguard felt that bringing this affordable security solution to a wider selection of areas would provide property owners with a reliable and proven way to protect their businesses, guests and patrons.

Safeguard On Demand’s CEO, Derrick Giraud, shared his company’s reasons for the vehicle patrol expansion: “We wanted to make our vehicle patrols available in a larger area, so that business owners who may not be able to afford a more robust security offering would still have a reliable option for protecting their customer’s well being, along with their own assets. A professional and highly organized security team can go a long way in providing safety and peace of mind. And each security detail is adapted to perfectly fit our client’s needs.”

Derrick Giraud went on to discuss several more advantages of Safeguard’s Vehicle Patrols:

* The patrols provide a strong criminal deterrent. Each patrol vehicle is officially marked and manned by uniformed professionals. Their presence alone can help prevent crime and vandalism.

* Safeguard’s patrols can cover a wide section of the surrounding area, which increases their ability to deter and prevent crime. The patrol’s mobility also means that should a business owner require assistance on scene they can be certain that help will arrive within a short timeframe.

Every patrolling guard is encouraged to be a resource to the community, meaning they provide assistance and information to guests and patrons as needed.