Get a taste of the Nawabi Food at ‘Oudh-E-Jahan’ at Spice Art, Crowne Plaza New Delhi Rohini. Enjoy a blend of aromatic and delicious delicacies influenced by the flavours representing a symbol of royalty and opulence. Preserving the Cuisine known for maintaining the richness of the Mughal Food, our Chefs invite you to Indulge in an aura of the aromatic spices and slow fire cooking with a twist.

Get delighted by a unique compilation of vegetarian and non-vegetarian delicacies reflecting the culinary legacy of the legendary region and relish dishes like Paneer Hazratganj, Sugandhi Mahi Tikka, Chukunder Ki Kheer and many more from Chef Hardev & his Team.

NAME: Oudh-E-Jahan @ Crowne Plaza New Delhi Rohini

DATE: 26th October – 05th November, 2017

VENUE: Spice Art, Crowne Plaza New Delhi Rohini

TIME: Lunch – 12:30p.m. To 3:30p.m.

Dinner- 7:00p.m. To 11:00p.m.

PRICE : Lunch Buffet- 1349/- + Taxes

Dinner Buffet- 1699/- + Taxes

Sunday Brunch – 1449/- + Taxes

Saturday & Sunday Dinner Buffet – 1849/- + Taxes