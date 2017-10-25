According to a new report Global Mixed Reality Market, published by KBV research, the Global Mixed Reality Market size is expected to reach $2.8 billion by 2023, rising at a market growth of 77.3% CAGR during the forecast period.
The Software market holds the largest market share in Global Mixed Reality Market by Component in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023. The Hardware market is expected to witness a CAGR of 83.2% during (2019 – 2023).
The Wireless market holds the largest market share in Global Mixed Reality Market by Device Type in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023. The Wired market would garner market size of $1,085.6 million by 2023.
Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix, Google, Inc., Microsoft Corporation and Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. are the forerunners in the Mixed Reality market. Companies such as Intel Corporation, Facebook, HTC Corporation and Seiko Epson Corporation are some of the key innovators in Mixed Reality Market.
The North America market holds the largest market share in Global Mixed Reality in Aerospace & Defense Market by Region in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023; growing at a CAGR of 74.8 % during the forecast period.
The Europe market is expected to witness a CAGR of 74.6% during (2019 – 2023) in Global Mixed Reality in Industrial Market. Additionally, The Asia Pacific market is expected to witness a CAGR of 82.4% during (2019 – 2023) in in Global Mixed Reality in Consumer Electronics Market.
The market research report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key impacting factors of the Global Mixed Reality Market have been discussed in the report with the competition analysis and the elaborated company profiles of HTC Corporation, Intel Corporation, Magic leap, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Facebook, Eon Reality, Inc., Google Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Seiko Epson Corporation, and Meta Company.
Global Mixed Reality Market Segmentation
By Components
Hardware
Software
By Devices Type
Wired
Wireless
By Verticals
Aerospace & Defense
Industrial
Consumer Electronics
Architecture
Medical
Others
By Geographies
North America Mixed Reality Market
US Mixed Reality Market
Canada Mixed Reality Market
Mexico Mixed Reality Market
Rest of North America Mixed Reality Market
Europe Mixed Reality Market
Germany Mixed Reality Market
UK Mixed Reality Market
France Mixed Reality Market
Russia Mixed Reality Market
Spain Mixed Reality Market
Italy Mixed Reality Market
Rest of Europe Mixed Reality Market
Asia Pacific Mixed Reality Market
China Mixed Reality Market
Japan Mixed Reality Market
India Mixed Reality Market
South Korea Mixed Reality Market
Singapore Mixed Reality Market
Malaysia Mixed Reality Market
Rest of Asia Pacific Mixed Reality Market
LAMEA Mixed Reality Market
Brazil Mixed Reality Market
Argentina Mixed Reality Market
UAE Mixed Reality Market
Saudi Arabia Mixed Reality Market
South Africa Mixed Reality Market
Nigeria Mixed Reality Market
Rest of LAMEA Mixed Reality Market
Companies Profiled
HTC Corporation
Intel Corporation
Magic leap, Inc.
Microsoft Corporation
Facebook
Eon Reality, Inc.
Google Inc.
Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
Seiko Epson Corporation
Meta Company
