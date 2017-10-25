According to a new report Global Live Chat Software Market, published by KBV research, the Global Live Chat Software Market size is expected to reach $987.3 million by 2023, rising at a market growth of 7.3% CAGR during the forecast period.
The North America market holds the largest market share in Global Live Chat Software Customer Service Live Chat Systems Market by Region in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023; growing at a CAGR of 6.3 % during the forecast period.
The Europe market is expected to witness a CAGR of 7.1% during (2017 – 2023) in Global Informational Service Live Chat Systems Market. Additionally, The Asia Pacific market is expected to witness a CAGR of 9.7% during (2017 – 2023).
The Retail & Ecommerce market holds the largest market share in Global Live Chat Software Market by End User in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023; growing at a CAGR of 6.4 % during the forecast period. The BFSI market is expected to witness a CAGR of 6.7% during (2017 – 2023). Additionally, The Media & Entertainment market would garner market size of $118.5 million by 2023.
The market research report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key impacting factors of the Global Live Chat Software Market have been discussed in the report with the elaborated company profiles of LogMeIn, Inc., LivePerson, Inc., Zendesk, SnapEngage, Livechat, Inc., Olark, Kayako, Inc., Freshdesk, Inc., Woopra, Inc., and Provide Support LLC.
Global Live Chat Software Market Segmentation
By Products Type
Customer Service Live Chat Systems
Informational Service Live Chat Systems
Others
By End Users
Retail & Ecommerce
Travel & Hospitality
Healthcare
BFSI
Telecom & IT
Media & Entertainment
Government
Others
By Geographies
North America Live Chat Software Market
US Live Chat Software Market
Canada Live Chat Software Market
Mexico Live Chat Software Market
Rest of North America Live Chat Software Market
Europe Live Chat Software Market
Germany Live Chat Software Market
UK Live Chat Software Market
France Live Chat Software Market
Russia Live Chat Software Market
Spain Live Chat Software Market
Italy Live Chat Software Market
Rest of Europe Live Chat Software Market
Asia Pacific Live Chat Software Market
China Live Chat Software Market
Japan Live Chat Software Market
India Live Chat Software Market
South Korea Live Chat Software Market
Singapore Live Chat Software Market
Australia Live Chat Software Market
Rest of Asia Pacific Live Chat Software Market
LAMEA Live Chat Software Market
Brazil Live Chat Software Market
Argentina Live Chat Software Market
UAE Live Chat Software Market
Saudi Arabia Live Chat Software Market
South Africa Live Chat Software Market
Nigeria Live Chat Software Market
Rest of LAMEA Live Chat Software Market
Companies Profiled
LogMeIn, Inc.
LivePerson, Inc.
Zendesk
SnapEngage
Livechat, Inc.
Olark
Kayako, Inc.
Freshdesk, Inc.
Woopra, Inc.
Provide Support LLC.
