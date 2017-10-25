New York, NY – Aspiring models, designers, and talent from around the world are always in search of that “big break”. Some are in markets where it is hard to be seen and some are in markets where they are often overlooked. This competition gives talent a fair chance to gain notoriety and the chance to be recognized as the worlds “Iconic Talent. Now with the Industry Fast Track program you will receive valuable information on how to brand yourself, learn the business and how to stand out.

“This is a chance for talent to take them to the next level and be recognized as one of the new premier model or talent in the country,” expresses Karen Elle’, International Talent Scout “Attendees will be entertained by the format which will showcase designers, models, actors, singers and dancers.”

About the Karen Elle Project

The Karen Elle’ Project, which was established in 2000 out of New York, NY. The face behind the company is Karen Elle’ a Former model from Europe with over twenty years’ experience. Now, Karen Elle’ Project is one of the leading creative talent firms in the US. The firm has a focus on the fashion and entertainment industry and has helped to jump start many careers in this demanding industry. “Do not compete, become the competition”

Some of Karen Elle’s Past Work: http://www.imdb.me/karenelle , Instagram @karenfashionmogul

Contact:

Karen Elle’

Company: Karen Elle’ Project

Phone: 347-974-1319

Email: karenelleproject@gmail.com

Website: http://TheKarenElleProject.com