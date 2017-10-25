When hiring a professional air conditioner cleaning expert company it is not so simple. You have to be careful that it is a responsible and reliable company with years of experience and satisfied clients that prove their work.

There are two ways of finding the right air conditioner cleaning company. You can google and see the reviews, how many stars they have, what services that they offer, their prices (depending on the type of air conditioner you own). The other way is asking friends and family and they can guide you through their personal experience.

Most of the air conditioner cleaning companies are specialized and trained to clean any type of air conditioner.

HIRING IN WARNERS BAY

Most of the companies before they start doing their job, need to have all the possible information about the work they will have to perform.

Some of the questions required are: what kind of air conditioner service do you need, where is the location, when is it required to have the job completed, what type of unit do you need and most important what is the budget. This company always have people available to answer any questions you may have. So if you need a cleaning and you are in a rush, they can help you immediately.

Also, some companies can recommend a different cleaning service based on their experience, this way you will have a job better done.

The air conditioning cleaning companies are obliged to provide their customers with a list of cleaning procedures to be performed, as well as the products that will be used. This is a way to offer the customer confidence and be careful in case that any family member or employee suffers from an allergic reaction to cleaning products.

Some of the services that they offer to vary depending on how are the condition of the air conditioner unit, cleaning the filters, cleaning both the condenser (outside unit) and the evaporator (inside unit). Some cleanings are deeper than others.

MAINTENANCE

For AC Filter Cleaning the following steps must be followed:

• Disarmament.

• Remove Cover.

• Discover hives or coils.

WHAT YOU SHOULD CLEAN DURING MAINTENANCE:

1. Beehives

Beehives can be cleaned with a pressure that allows removing all the dirt, but that does not bend the fins. If you have bent fins you can straighten it with a fine-tipped screwdriver or use combs that are special to straighten these fins.

2. Fan blades.

It is possible to clean them without the need to disassemble but if it is easy it would be ideal.

3. Airbase and drain channels.

In addition to the air base, the channels through which the water flows must be cleaned.

4. Cover.

In addition to Window A/C Cleaning, it should be verified that the grooves through which the street air enters are not obstructed.

5. Filter and lid.

The front cover and the filter is the easiest to clean. However, care should be taken not to break anything.

Visit here for more information :- http://airconditioner-cleaning.com.au