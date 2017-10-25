The Europe Food Glazing Agents Market was worth USD 0.86 billion in 2016 and estimated to be growing at a CAGR of 8.46%, to reach USD 1.3 billion by 2021. Key functions of a glazing agent include coating and providing a finishing touch to items to provide them with an appeal as well as basic protection against the elements. Glazing agents are primarily used in the confectionary industry, in hard boiled candies to be precise, as a coating. Several baked goods such as donuts also find applications for the glazing agents. Food glazing agents market is growing with respect to the growth in the additives market and it is a field subject to innovation as new natural and organic glazing agents are coming to the fore.

The function of the glazing agent is to protect the product from the elements. To achieve this, it must maintain its structural and molecular integrity under pressure and temperature changes, must be viscous to be applicable as a uniform layer and must be manufacturable in massive quantities to be used on commercial goods. Food additives are added to serve other technical purposes as well and are sorted as stabilizers, thickeners, gelling agents, anti-caking agents, glazing agents, packaging agents and propellants.

The size of the European food glazing agents market is increasing with respect to the overall food additive market. The market is expected to grow at a steady pace in the forecast period. Due to its application in confectionary, especially chocolates and hard-boiled candies, the demand for glazing agents is only expected to grow. Beeswax is considered edible even in a health-conscious region like Europe is also a relevant factor aiding the growth of the food glazing market. As for the constraints of the region, increasing health consciousness and calorie counting lifestyle prevalent in the region is expected to hamper the growth of the market.

The Europe Food Glazing agents market is broadly classified into Stearic Acid, Beeswax, Carnauba wax, Candelilla wax, Shellac, Paraffin wax and others based on ingredient type. Furthermore, based on ingredient function they are classified into Coating Agents, Surface-Finishing Agents, Firming Agents, Film Formers and others. Based on application, they are classified into Bakery, Confectionary, Processed meat, poultry and fish, Fruits & Vegetables and others. Based on geography, the Europe market is classified into Italy, France, U.K, Germany and Spain. Europe was the leading global market in 2016 with around 35% of the total market revenue. The region is expected to show only a steady growth in terms of demand owing to the growing health concern and increasing consumer awareness about the food contents.

Some of the major companies dominating the market, by their products and services include Mantrose-Haeuser Co. Inc., Capol GmbH, Kerry Ingredients Limited, Entemann’s Inc., Arla Foods, The Riverside Company, Masterol Foods, Wuhu Deli Foods Co., Ltd., Ningbo J&S Botanics Inc., AVATAR CORPORATION, Strahl and Pitsch, Inc. and Hainan Zhongxin Wanguo Chemical Co., Ltd among others

