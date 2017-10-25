ANGEL CARE FOUNDATION NEEDS HELP

By Narender Kumar

October 25, 2017

Ramesh Nagar, New Delhi- Angel Care Foundation is a leading charity platform in India which

deals with social causes as well as social issues. Angel Care Foundation Is Providing

Support to Those Who Are Unable to Provide Support to Themselves and lifting there life

a little bit so that they can survive this ruthless world.

One of our case Mohd. Arman is an 8-year-old child who is suffering from cancer and his father,

Mr. Maqsood Alam is a poor laborer who lives in Chapra, Bihar. From past many months,

They are struggling for their little boy Arman survival. But They Landed with no hope and

Reached us for the help & as dealing with so many cases the requirement of funds have

Also increased. So contribution from your side will be a gift of life to someone who is fighting

With a disease which asks for the large amount to be treated. SUPPORT A LIFE

About Angel Care Foundation

Angel Care Foundation is to facilitate better quality of life in all its real means through

Community mobilization, participatory governance based on sustainable natural

Resource management.

Thus community participation, education, protection, promotion of environment and social capital are the center of activities of the organization. Emphasis on children and environment are major areas of attention of Angel Care Foundation. Also action research interventions that provide space for the participation and engagement of the stakeholders in analysis and change of the conditions forming the milieu of the people with whom Angel Care Foundation works. For more information, please visit http://angelcarefoundations.in.

About Cancer Patient Mohd. Arman

Mohd. Arman is an 8-year-old child who is suffering from cancer and his father, Mr. Maqsood Alam is a poor laborer who lives in Chapra, Bihar. From past many months, Mr. Maqsood is living in Yusuf Sarai, Delhi on rent for his child treatment in AIIMS, Delhi. He came to us and asked help for his child’s treatment and for support his family as he is unable to do his regular duty and he is unable to bare his family expenses due to involving in his child’s treatment. So contribution from your side will be a gift of life to someone who is fighting with a disease which asks for the large amount to be treated. For more information, please visit http://angelcarefoundations.in.

Contact

To know more about this Foundation, please contact

5/3 Ramesh Nagar,

New Delhi-110015(India)

+91-9540116236

angelcarefoundation2015@gmail.com

http://angelcarefoundations.in

