Chemical Sciences 2018 is a global overview the Theme: “Recent Trends and Advancements in the field of Chemical Sciences” is aims to bring together leading academic scientists, researchers and research scholars to exchange and share their experiences and research results on all aspects of Chemical Sciences. It also provides a premier interdisciplinary platform for researchers, practitioners and educators to present and discuss the most recent innovations, trends, and concerns as well as practical challenges encountered and solutions adopted in the fields of Chemical Sciences.