The United States Out-of-Autoclave (OOA) Prepreg Market Report 2017 is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the Out-of-Autoclave (OOA) Prepreg industry.
Firstly, the report provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The Out-of-Autoclave (OOA) Prepreg Industry analysis is provided for the international market including development history, competitive landscape analysis, and major regions’ development status.
Secondly, development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures. This report also states import/export, supply and consumption figures as well as cost, price, revenue and gross margin by regions (United States, EU, China and Japan), and other regions can be added.
Then, the report focuses on global major leading industry players with information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. Upstream raw materials, equipment and downstream consumers analysis is also carried out. What’s more, the Out-of-Autoclave (OOA) Prepreg industry development trends and marketing channels are analyzed.
Finally, the feasibility of new investment projects is assessed, and overall research conclusions are offered.
In a word, the report provides major statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.
In this report, the United States Out-of-Autoclave (OOA) Prepreg market is valued at USD XX million in 2016 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2022, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2016 and 2022.
Geographically, this report splits the United States market into seven regions:
The West
Southwest
The Middle Atlantic
New England
The South
The Midwest
with sales (volume), revenue (value), market share and growth rate of Out-of-Autoclave (OOA) Prepreg in these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast).
United States Out-of-Autoclave (OOA) Prepreg market competition by top manufacturers/players, with Out-of-Autoclave (OOA) Prepreg sales volume, price, revenue (Million USD) and market share for each manufacturer/player; the top players including
Cytec Solvay Group
GMS Composites
Gurit Holding
Hexcel Corporation
Renegade Material Corporation
TenCate Advanced Materials
…
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
by Product Form Type
Unidirectional
Fabric
by Reinforcement Type
Carbon Fiber
Other Fibers
by Matrix Type
Epoxy Resin
Other Resins
On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate for each application, including
Aerospace & Defense
Wind Energy
Marine
Others
Table of contents:
1 Out-of-Autoclave (OOA) Prepreg Overview
2 United States Out-of-Autoclave (OOA) Prepreg Market Competition by Players/Suppliers
3 United States Out-of-Autoclave (OOA) Prepreg Sales (Volume) and Revenue (Value) by Region (2012-2017)
4 United States Out-of-Autoclave (OOA) Prepreg Sales (Volume) and Revenue (Value) by Type (Product Category) (2012-2017)
5 United States Out-of-Autoclave (OOA) Prepreg Sales (Volume) by Application (2012-2017)
6 United States Out-of-Autoclave (OOA) Prepreg Players/Suppliers Profiles and Sales Data
7 Out-of-Autoclave (OOA) Prepreg Manufacturing Cost Analysis
8 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers
9 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders
10 Market Effect Factors Analysis
11 United States Out-of-Autoclave (OOA) Prepreg Market Size (Value and Volume) Forecast (2017-2022)
12 Research Findings and Conclusion
13 Appendix
List of Tables and Figures:
Figure Product Picture of Out-of-Autoclave (OOA) Prepreg
Figure United States Out-of-Autoclave (OOA) Prepreg Market Size (K Units) by Type (2012-2022)
Figure United States Out-of-Autoclave (OOA) Prepreg Sales Volume Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2016
Figure United States Out-of-Autoclave (OOA) Prepreg Market Size (K Units) by Application (2012-2022)
Figure United States Sales Market Share of Out-of-Autoclave (OOA) Prepreg by Application in 2016
Figure Notebook Examples
Table Key Downstream Customer in Notebook
Figure Desktop Examples
