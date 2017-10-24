The fall season is the perfect time to get off the road and hit the trails. Sparx, one of the most stylish and sporty brands in India has unveiled its high-on-trend Autumn-Winter’17 collection packed with energy, comfort and stylishness. The new collection intensifies the brand’s mission of reaching out to energetic and go-getter young generation while pushing them for ‘GO FOR IT’ attitude.

The new lineup comprises an eclectic mix of sports shoes, sneakers, sandals and slippers that symbolize the spirit of fitness and style. Continuing the USP of the brand, this season’s collection offers a great value with colorful designs, trendy style and functionality for every day adventure and street lifestyle. With innovative features like stitch less upper, breathable spacer mesh and lightweight Phylon sole, Sparx is designed to set the pace for who love to be versatile and ahead in game.

Speaking about the AW17 collection, Mr. Gaurav Dua, Executive Director – Sales & Marketing said, “Sparx stands for quality, comfort, and go-getter spirit while adds a style quotient to your lifestyle. The AW’17 collection stands for its active sporty design, right price range and unique choice for fashion and adventure seekers. The collection incorporates the latest trends and design, thus enhancing the overall footwear experience of our consumers.”

The footwear variants under the Sparx brand are Sports shoes, Lifestyle/Casual shoes, Sports/Casual Sandals (or Floaters) and Premium slippers/flip-flops for men, women and kids. Bollywood star, Akshay Kumar is the brand ambassador of Sparx; as his dynamic personality, healthy lifestyle and can-do attitude personify the brand, Sparx.