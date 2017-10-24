South Austin, Texas; 24, October 2017: Most locksmith companies in South Austin claim to provide a 24/7 service, but the fact is, very few of them really deliver on the promise. South Austin Locksmith a family owned and operated business, has announced the launch of a new post-midnight, the on-site locksmith service. The company has a fleet of mobile locksmith vans operated by team of experienced and licensed locksmith who work only in night shifts and provide on-site lock repair and replacement, and lockout services throughout the night and the early hours of the morning.

Speaking to the media, Tyler Carty, media manager of South Austin Locksmith said, “It has been our experience that most of the calls made for emergency lockout services come during the dead of the night. The reason for this is people are more likely to lose their house keys or car keys when coming back from a party, where they have had a drink or two, or more. While most of our competitors promise a 24/7 service, most arrive on the customer’s location only in the morning. This sort of defeats the purpose of a so-called “round-the-clock service.”

“That’s why,” Mr. Carty added, “we have a dedicated team of locksmith technicians that work only in the night shift. We take calls through the night and dispatch a technician to the customer’s location within 30 minutes even at really odd hours and during the dead of the night. This is what we mean by a post-midnight on-site service. Folks within the South Austin area are welcome to use our dedicated hotline: (512)-777-0915 to call us during post-midnight hours. I would like to reiterate that our objective since the time we set up this business in 2009 has been to offer fast and reliable locksmith solutions in South Austin.”

About South Austin Locksmith:

South Austin Locksmith is a top rated locksmith service provider that has been operating in South Austin Texas since 2010. They provide a full range of locksmith services including a 24 hour emergency locksmith service. You may contact them at their website www.south-austin-locksmith.com.

Company: South Austin Locksmith

Address: 501 E. Stassney Ln.

Austin, TX, 78745, USA

Phone: (512)-777-0915

Email: dispatch@south-austin-locksmith.com

www.south-austin-locksmith.com