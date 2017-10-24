PUNE, India, October 24, 2017: Brand Bajaj from Pune holds the 9th position in the list of India’s Most Attractive Brands. KTM DUKE bike brand stands at 99 while household electrical brand SYSKA LED is at 155 rank. Automobile brand FIATis positioned at 203 rank. The fourth in itsseries, India’s Most Attractive Brands Report 2017 (MAB), has highlighted the country’s top 1000 brands based on attractiveness, as per consumer perceptions based on a primary research methodology. The list starts off with the South Korean Consumer Electronics giant – Samsung, claiming its top spot after falling by two ranks from 2016.

Legendary eatery Kyaani Bakery takes the 257th, BAJAJ PULSAR is at 311rank, KIRLOSKAR takes up 413 position, BAJAJ FINANCE at 456, BAJAJ ALLIANZ at 482, BAJAJ AUTO at 504 and FINOLEX at 569in the annual report.

“Bajaj yet again holds an elevated position in the list from Pune. The inclusion on a Pune based brand in the top ten of the list talks is significant and having 17 brands from Pune in top 1000 shows a high affinity of Pune brands on Aattractiveness Quotient. Brands from Pune bring with them global standards and the city’s proximity to Mumbai makes it an appealing destination for businesses. Our research covers different parts of the country and consequently the insights derived also cover diverse perceptions of consumer influencers.,” commented N. Chandramouli, CEO, TRA Research.

India’s Most Attractive Brands 2017, the fourth in the Report series, is the result of primary research based on the proprietary 36 Traits of Attractiveness that have been studied and identified by TRA Research. This year’s research was conducted among 2,456 consumer-influencers across 16 cities and generated nearly 5 million data points and 5,000 unique brand mentions, out of which the top 1000 brands have been listed in this year’s Report. The 204-page, hardbound Report is available for Rs.14,000/-.

About TRA Research

TRA Research, a Comniscient Group company, was conceived in 2008 as an actionable brand insights company dedicated to understanding and analyzing stakeholder Buying Propensity, which is made up of its proprietary matrices of Brand Trust and Brand Attractiveness. TRA conducts primary research with consumers and other stakeholders to assist business decisions and give brands insights on solutions to consumer behaviour. TRA provides Brand Intelligence Reports mined from its 11 million data-points on brand intangibles of 20,000 brands, and also undertakes custom-made studies for brands. TRA is the publisher of The Brand Trust Report and India’s Most Attractive Brands. TRA also publishes the Buying Propensity Index, an economy index that measures the buying sentiment of India.

About India’s Most Attractive Brands 2017 Report:

India’s Most Attractive Brands 2017 Report (ISBN: 978-81-932924-8-8), the fourth in the series, is the result of a primary research based on the proprietary 36 Traits of Attractiveness. This year’s research was conducted among 2,456 consumer-influencers across 16 cities, and generated nearly 5 million datapoints and 5,000brands, making it the most intensive study on Brand Attractiveness across the globe.

MAB 2017 MAB 2016 MAB

2015 Brand Name

1 3 1 SAMSUNG

2 1 2 LG

3 2 3 SONY

4 7 4 TATA

5 4 6 HONDA

6 18 15 APPLE

7 8 12 MARUTI SUZUKI

8 17 8 HEWLETT PACKARD

9 6 9 BAJAJ

10 15 5 DELL

11 26 23 RELIANCE

12 87 371 PATANJALI

13 22 37 HYUNDAI

14 13 10 GODREJ

15 25 21 LENOVO

16 39 58 ADIDAS

17 9 18 AIRTEL

18 41 19 WHIRLPOOL

19 102 105 GOOGLE

20 89 341 OPPO