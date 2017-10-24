The book assists readers to solve their problems by themselves by sharing valuable insights about various elements of life

24th October, New Delhi : Kamal Khurana, one of India’s premier Personal Excellence Mentors, has published his self-help book It’s OK with Notion Press. The book gives an opportunity to understand human mind-sets in detail as well as the complexities related to it.

The book ‘It’s OK’ is a complete guide for transforming personal life, career and relationships. Through this book, the author has explained the complex concepts of the mind in a very simple and effective way. It gives an opportunity to the readers to understand their minds and personalities better and assist them to analyse the deeper reasons of the mind blocks that are the root cause of one’s suffering.

The book demystifies the profound concepts of spirituality, psychology, and their effects on human behaviour while dispersing very simple and useful methods to handle everyday issues of life such as career, self-image, anger, confidence, relationships, and other challenges.

Kamal Khurana, the author of the book, said, “Thinking too much can really hamper peace of mind. Hence, I would request readers to read this book by putting their ‘thinking mind’ aside while reading it. Pure surrender will help the readers in getting the maximum out of this book. I hope this book will help the readers to resolve their individual concerns by themselves.”

‘It’s OK is a must-read for one and all who is tired of dealing with multiple issues in life and looking for an assistance. Various chapters of the book throw light upon critical issues like identity crisis, mind’s pain/obsession, self-obsession, anger control, depression, relationships, etc., which are commonly experienced by almost everyone. Published by Notion Press, India’s fastest growing self-publishing company, the book is currently available on Amazon, Flipkart, Notion Press Bookstore and other platforms.

About the author:

Kamal Khurana, modern spiritual mentor and author, was born in New Delhi. He is knowledgeable about diverse range of topics from electronics, management, and psychology. At 27, he came to a conclusion that he cannot live a conventional life based on the fear of survival. In this pursuit, he took a challenge to find out the answer to a question – “Why can’t people be happy?” This quest took him from psychology to the deeper realms of spirituality. As a result, his private practice as a psychologist got transformed into group talks around personal transformation and business success.

He developed his own unique technique – inner self-integration (as he calls it), which is a perfect blend of science, psychology & modern spirituality. Kamal’s very simple and very effective techniques have helped people from all backgrounds, age and from different parts of the world. They get a chance to instantly connect to the inner self, establish peace and a sense of life satisfaction. They learn a very useful method to handle any life challenge in a matter of seconds. Before helping others, he has applied all his techniques on his own self. He has a very innocent wish of making 10 million happy friends.