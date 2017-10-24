JPHS, Chitrakoot celebrated its 16th Annual Function and Prize Distribution Ceremony.The programme commenced with “JPites in Symphony“a rendition of the orchestra, enthralling the audience with their melodious minstrels.The vocal as well as the instrumental symphonies transported the audience into the ethereal world of music-sans borders.The Annul Function was a humble tribute to all the Mothers.

The dynamic and inimitable Chairperson of Jayshree Periwal group of schools, Dr. Jayshree Periwal, expressed her gratitude to the parents and stressed upon the overall development of the children and shared that apart from excellent academic performance JPites have also excelled in co-curricular activities. The fun filled regalia began with dances that depicted the imprints of the legends who changed the world for good in their own way .

The presentation was a riot of flamboyant colours and costumes and had everyone’s foot, tapping and each member of the audience was entertained to the core. Proud parents were mesmerized with the precise foot work and the awesome choreography of the participants.