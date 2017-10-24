Home Service Doctors, a home service company based out of Manassas, Virginia, reached out to change the lives of a local community family with a suggestion from Ginny Grivas. Ginny reached out via Facebook Messenger to the Home Service Doctors team to alert them of a family with a youngest daughter with leukemia. The homeowner and father, Chris, was not only fighting a battle to help his daughter defeat her cancer, but was also struggling to ensure her comfort as their home’s heating system was failing.

Chris’ daughter Gabby has been suffering from leukemia since she was 2. With mounting medical bills and a heating system beyond repair, when the Home Service Doctors heard of the situation, owner Randy Baldwin stepped in. Relieving the family from shopping for space heaters or gently used solutions for warmth, the team from Comfortologist donated a new HVAC system to the homeowners and installed the unit as a donation.

Randy Baldwin, owner of the Home Service Doctors, began his Doctor Difference program as a way to give back to the community. With community nominations, he regularly reaches out to support those who need a helping hand. The Doctor Difference program was designed to help others. Baldwin says of his motivation for the program, ”It’s right in line with our identity. Helping others is the core of who we are, it’s why we do what we do.”

To watch the video of the story of Gabby’s Doctor Difference Segment, visit their website. The Home Service Doctors, headquartered in Manassas, Virginia, is open to community nominations for their Doctor Difference program at www.homeservicedoctors.com

Contact:

Randy Baldwin

Company: Home Service Doctors

Address: 10560 Main Street, Suite PS90, Fairfax, VA 22030

Phone: (703) 580-5325

Website: http://homeservicedoctors.com